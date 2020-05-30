5/29 WWE Friday Night Smackdown Ratings & Viewership Info

Preliminary numbers for the May 29th edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown are in. The show averaged 2.15 million viewers, up 5.4% from the week before and was the most watched episode since April 17th.

Hour one was watched by 2.14 million viewers, and rose slightly to 2.16 million in the second hour. Smackdown was tied with 20/20 for the #2 most watched show on network television Friday night in the 18-49 demographic, behind Shark Tank.

We’ll have final numbers on Monday.