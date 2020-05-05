5/4 WWE Raw Viewership Sets New All-Time Low Record

WWE’s flagship show has continued to lose viewers every single week since WrestleMania 36, with the May 4th edition of Monday Night Raw sustaining another big loss.

The show was watched by an average of 1.69 million viewers, down 7% from the week before and setting a new all-time low record for the long-running TV series. Raw was watched by 1.8 million in the first hour, dropped to 1.69 million in hour two, and dropped yet again to just 1.56 million for the third and final hour.

WWE took the 3rd, 4th and 6th spots on cable television Monday night. Hour one and two drew a 0.48 and 0.46 in the adults 18-49 demographic, narrowly trailing Love & Hop Hop Atlanta and 90 Day Fiance. The third hour drew a 0.43 in the same demo, trailing a Star Wars special on TBS.