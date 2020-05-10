5/8 WWE Smackdown Viewership For Money In The Bank Go-Home Show

The May 8th edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown was watched by an average of 2,040,000 viewers, up slightly week-over-week for the go-home show heading into Sunday’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Hour one was watched by 2,087,000 viewers, and hour two dropped to 1,992,000 viewers. Smackdown sunk below two million for the first time on FOX last week. Despite being back above two million, this week’s broadcast was still well under the 2,263,000 average during the Performance Center era.

Note: These are preliminary numbers and may be adjusted in the final report on Monday.