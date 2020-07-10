5-On-5 Knockouts Match, Big Contract Signing & More Set For IMPACT Wrestling Go-Home Show

IMPACT Wrestling has revealed the lineup for next Tuesday’s go-home show, and the final stop on the road to Slammiversary.
The upcoming annual pay-per-view will see nearly the entire Knockouts division compete in a Rumble-style gauntlet match for a future title opportunity, but before that happens we’ll be treated to a 5-on-5 preview! Taya Valkyrie teams with Rosemary, Kiera Hogan, Kimber Lee and Tasha Steelz to take on Kylie Rae, Su Yung, Alisha Edwards, Jessicka Havok and Nevaeh.
IMPACT will also host a contract signing between Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo. Every single time these two have been in the same space it has ended in a physical confrontation – we highly doubt Tuesday will be any different.
Also announced is a segment with former X-Division Champion Ace Austin as he prepares for the Slammiversary main event, and self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose will be joined by a mystery partner to face Crazzy Steve and Tommy Dreamer.
