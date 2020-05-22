The tournament to crown a new WWE Intercontinental Champion continues this evening on a stacked episode of Friday Night Smackdown, live on FOX.

The last of the first round tournament matches take place tonight, starting with the big rematch between Shinsuke Nakamura and Raw’s AJ Styles. The “Charismatic Enigma” Jeff Hardy will also battle Sheamus in a match that has been built up over the last several weeks.

Styles and Nakamura are old rivals, having wrestled a number of WWE matches together in mid-2018 following their encounter at WrestleMania 34. Their brilliant battle for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship at New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 10 also stands among the best matches in either man’s heavily decorated career.

As for the “Celtic Warrior” Sheamus, he has been clearly unhappy about all the pop and circumstance surrounding Hardy’s recent return to the ring. While Jeff dispatched him with a Twist of Fate and his signature Swanton Bomb the week before Money in the Bank, the two have not faced off in singles competition for three years.

Also on tap for tonight’s Smackdown is a battle of champions, as NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair returns to the blue brand to take on Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley. The question is, has the so-called “Queen” been able to effectively get inside Sasha Banks’ head going into the match?

If those three matches aren’t enough to get you hyped for the show, Otis and Mandy Rose will finally team up for mixed tag team action against the duo that has been attempting to ruin their lives for months, Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville.

