Preliminary numbers are in for this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX.

The show was watched by 2.15 million viewers in our one and fell to 2.03 million in hour two, for an average of 2.09 million viewers, up just slightly (+3.7%) from the week before. Smackdown was tied for second place on network television in the core 18-49 demographic on Friday night, average a 0.5 rating.