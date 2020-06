The June 26 edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown was watched by an estimated 2.17 million viewers, the highest number since April 17.

This is the third consecutive week the blue brand has seen growth, despite a limited roster this week due to COVID-19 complications, resulting in one-third of the show being dedicated to a replay of the WrestleMania 36 “Boneyard Match” between AJ Styles and The Undertaker.

These are only preliminary numbers, and we will have a final figure on Monday.