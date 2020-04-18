6 More NXT & Developmental Talents Released From WWE

Six more WWE developmental talents have been released from the company as a part of this week’s company-wide cutbacks, according to a new report from PWInsider.

The list of names includes Egyptian wrestler Mohamed Abdelfattah, Brazilian martial artist Marcos Gomes, Saudi Arabian tryouts Faisal Kurdi and Hussain Aldagal, Mexico’s Edgar Lopez, and finally Chinese actor-turned-wrestler Yifeng, also known as “Rocky”.

So far 19 WWE Superstars from the main roster have been released (that list includes Kurt Angle and 205 Live announcer Aiden English), 9 backstage producers, many which have been furloughed and may return to the company, 3 Performance Center coaches, and including the names above, 15 NXT Superstars and developmental names.

It’s worth noting that there are likely still more names from NXT, both in front of the camera and behind it, that were let go this week that just haven’t made their status with the company public. WWE announced its main roster releases on their website, but NXT names were not included and have been more difficult to confirm.