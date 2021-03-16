Impact
6-On-6 Knockouts Tag, Callihan vs. Trey & More Set For Tonight’s IMPACT
IMPACT Wrestling is officially on the road to Rebellion starting with tonight’s new episode on AXS TV and Twitch.
Following the events of Sacrifice this past Saturday, new IMPACT Tag Team Champions FinJuice will take on XXXL in a non-title bout.
The Knockouts division will be highlighted in a huge 6-on-6 tag match. Jordynne Grace, Jazz, ODB, Havok, Nevaeh, and Alisha Edwards will face Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee, Susan, Kiera Hogan, Tasha Steelz, and Tenille Dashwood.
In singles action, Sami Callihan will take on Trey Miguel, plus former partners Rohit Raju and Shera will square off.
Additionally, Luster The Legend vs. Black Taurus will go down on Before The IMPACT.
We’ll have complete coverage of IMPACT right here at ProWrestling.com.
AEW
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #10)
It’s been another busy week of professional wrestling, and yet again it’s time to Break It Down, taking a look at all of the in-ring action, promos, and backstage segments from the past week. It’s been a very noteworthy week across the board for wrestling, with a lot of major moments taking place, especially during the Wednesday Night War.
So, without wasting any more time, let’s get into this and rank the shows from this past week and see which was best.
6. WWE Raw
WWE is continuing to struggle with the red brand this year, not managing to string an entertaining show together at all. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus once again had a great match which was really physical, but that isn’t enough to carry this show.
Randy Orton and AJ Styles had a solid main event, which is acceptable, but WWE is treading water to get to WrestleMania with Orton and Wyatt’s eventual return. Riddle and Slapjack did also have a good bout, although it was nice and short.
However, the show was littered with forgettable segments and backstage moments that didn’t bring any excitement. Plus, the segments between Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman were excruciatingly poor, making very little sense with Shane’s heavy breathing into the microphone being one of the worst segments that WWE has produced in a long time.
5. WWE SmackDown
The blue brand was very promo-heavy this week with very little in-ring action and a lot of talking taking place. It’s not necessarily a bad thing though, with some promos being great and others being bland. WWE had a red hot storyline with Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks, but it is getting weaker by the week, with this not bringing much interest.
Injecting the Women’s Tag Team Titles and Reginald into the mix isn’t giving anybody a reason to care about Sasha vs Belair. The same problem is happening with Edge. His promos are making no sense, complaining about nothing and simply whining, and all it’s doing is making it clear that Daniel Bryan should be the man to take the title from Roman Reigns, and not him.
However, Bryan’s work on this show was brilliant, and the eight-man tag team bout was fantastic, pushing every team involved. The work with the Intercontinental Championship was fantastic though, with Big E showing great fire and Apollo continuing to develop nicely, with Big E’s match against Sami Zayn being a lot of fun.
4. IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling built up nicely to Sacrifice this week, which was a brilliant event. But the weekly television show was an enjoyable one with some good in-ring work throughout. Chris Bey and Ace Austin was the match of the night, with this being a fast-paced and exciting clash between them.
The tag team match with James Storm and Chris Sabin facing Rohit Raju Shera was hard-hitting and enjoyable. But, there were also some forgettable matches too, with the two women’s matches falling quite flat on this show, which is unlike IMPACT.
Building Trey Miguel’s storyline with Sami Callihan was excellent, with the two men putting some great effort in. However, the show really thrived in segments that built to Sacrifice. The Tag Team Championship contract signing was brilliant, and so was the main event segment announcing the big title unification news which certainly got the wrestling world talking.
3. WWE NXT UK
WWE NXT UK was an exciting show this week that was very enjoyable to watch. Dave Mastiff and Tyler Bate had a really enjoyable match to start the show, and the Heritage Rules adds a totally different dynamic to a match which is unlike anything the other brands are doing.
Teoman was able to have a simple debut which worked well, putting him over and establishing him as someone to keep an eye out for. Ben Carter changing his name is something that makes little sense in storyline purposes, while it’s likely a copyright issue, it wasn’t explained well in the story.
The main event mixed-tag team was a lot of fun, wrapping up that storyline, which has done a great job putting over all four wrestlers. But the best match of the night was the tag team bout between Amir Jordan and Kenny Williams and the team of Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster. It was a really enjoyable match, and Amir seeing Williams cheat to win was a great twist. The team succeeding but being so different in terms of personality is an interesting idea.
2. WWE NXT
It was a big episode of WWE NXT this week with three title matches, including the brand new NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles being introduced. Adding the titles makes sense as NXT’s women’s division is deep, although, taking the titles off Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai straight away was an odd call. It felt like a shock factor move for the sake of it, which is a shame, but the match was entertaining.
Pete Dunne was able to look very impressive, and teasing a match against a mystery opponent is going to be interesting moving forwards. Imperium wanting Timothy Thatcher as a fresh member is also a great idea too and the storyline could be very good if done right.
Xia Li continues to be well booked and her segment with Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro was intriguing. The work with the NXT tag team division needs some serious work though, as quick segments aren’t helping them. However, both the NXT Women’s Championship and NXT Championship matches were fantastic, feeling like Takeover quality bouts that drove the show forwards.
1. AEW Dynamite
It was a very close call between the two Wednesday night shows this week, but AEW Dynamite just edged it with the overall quality of the entire show. Coming off the back of AEW Revolution, the company set up tons of fresh new storylines all while trying their best to recover the mess of the ‘explosion’ which was well worked for the most part.
The show kicked off with a great match between Rey Fenix and Matt Jackson which was frantic and well-paced. Cody and Penta feuding is an intriguing prospect while setting up Sting and Lance Archer is also interesting, although I wish AEW would stop having Sting with Tony Schiavone on every single segment.
Kenny Omega showcased great humor with his promos, and teasing him against Christian is a true dream match. Scorpio Sky and Darby Allin had the match of the night and turning Sky heel could be great if done right. But the best part of the night was certainly the main event segment, with MJF’s new faction being a great group. This was something different from the expected angle of kicking Chris Jericho out of the group, and the twist was welcomed, setting up another massive storyline moving forwards.
Sixth place= 1 point
Fifth place= 2 points
Fourth place= 3 points
Third place= 4 points
Second place=5 points
First place= 6 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 18
IMPACT Wrestling- 34
WWE NXT- 44
AEW Dynamite- 51
WWE NXT UK- 29
WWE SmackDown- 29
Impact
Moose Comments On Unified World Title Loss, Plans To Take Time Off & “Think About The Future”
Moose may be taking some time away from IMPACT Wrestling following his main event loss to Rich Swann this Saturday night at the IMPACT Plus exclusive Sacrifice event.
The big man came up just short in the match, which unified his recently sanctioned TNA World Heavyweight Championship with the official IMPACT World Championship. Not for lack of effort though, as he shocked the world with some impressive moves including an Avalanche Fallaway Press Slam from the top rope.
“Tonight I proved that I’m undoubtedly the Best Big Man in professional wrestling and one of the best wrestlers in the world,” Moose tweeted after the pay-per-view. “I came short of becoming the undisputed champion. Will take time off to reevaluate the past Rebuild Refocus Rebrand and think about the future.”
For the first time in 11 months, Moose will not be holding the TNA world title the next time he walks down the ramp on IMPACT television.
Impact
Good Brothers Defeated! New IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Crowned At Sacrifice
FinJuice has dethroned the Good Brothers!
New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s David Finlay and Juice Robinson kicked the Forbidden Door off its hinges tonight at IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice, defeating “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson and the “Big LG” Doc Gallows to become the new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions.
FinJuice came over from New Japan for the last set of IMPACT television tapings and quickly set up a program with the Good Brothers that led up to this championship match exclusively on IMPACT Plus.
The crux of their feud was that Finlay and Robinson were still trainees at the New Japan Dojo when they were on top of the company as members of the Bullet Club. They have since gone on to win the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships and the 2019 World Tag League, but the Good Brothers have refused to acknowledge them as anything other than “young boys”.
It looks like Anderson and Gallows will have no choice but to acknowledge the new champions after Sacrifice. This victory for the young FinJuice is actually a fairly significant accomplishment. This was the first time either of the Good Brothers have actually been pinned in a tag team match since leaving WWE.
