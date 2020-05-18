6-Point WWE Raw Preview: Asuka’s Reign Begins, Smackdown Visits, Axe-Throwing, Edge’s Answer & More

Here’s what is on deck for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw:

KING BARON CORBIN is scheduled to make a visit from the far off land of Friday Night Smackdown, as a part of this new Brand vs. Brand Invitational. As we all know, if there’s one person to make a new concept seem fresh and exciting, it’s Baron Corbin. For those that like watching him get beaten up, you might be in luck – he’s set to square off against WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

SPEAKING OF SMACKDOWN STARS crossing over, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will be in action on tonight’s show. They’ll put their gold on the line against The IIconics, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, who made a surprise return to the ring last week and scored a victory over the champs.

AN AXE-THROWING COMPETITION has been announced for Raw. WWE has been playing up the idea that The Street Profits have never been able to defeat The Viking Raiders in the ring – not a safe quality when you’re the reigning Raw Tag Team Champions. Last week, the Profits took it to the court to score a win over Erik and Ivar in a game of basketball. This time around, the Raiders will have the advance in their competition of choice.

THE REIGN OF ASUKA BEGINS tonight. While she won the title last week in the Money in the Bank ladder match, unbeknownst to her at the time, last week’s Raw was all about Becky Lynch and her shocking announcement. With The Man now out of the picture, the “Empress of Tomorrow” steps into her role as the Raw Women’s Champion for the first time. Who will step up as her first challenger?

THE VIPER AND THE RATED-R SUPERSTAR returned for the first time since their Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 last week. While Randy Orton admitted that the better man won in that long, brutal affair, he claims that Edge is in no way the better wrestler. A challenge has been issued for a straight-up wrestling match at next month’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view, and Edge will give his answer tonight.

IS REY MYSTERIO STILL ALIVE? Does he still have both of his eyeballs? Who knows. He got thrown off WWE headquarters a week ago, and it took them 24 hours to provide an update, so at this point anything is possible. Seth Rollins viscously attacked the lucha legend last week, drilling the sharp edge of the ring steps directly into his eye. His status was listed as “critical” on WWE’s website, although I’m starting to get the feeling that they don’t know what that word means.

