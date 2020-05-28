7 AEW Stars We Want To Challenge Cody Rhodes For The TNT Championship

Showing 1 of 8

This Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes stood in the middle of the ring and gave a passionate, dare I say Presidential speech about what the TNT Championship means to him.

Cody promised to defend the belt against all comers, each and every week – an open challenge to one of the greatest wrestling rosters on the planet. He also vowed to set a new pace and show his doubters what he is truly capable of, stating that he owes the AEW faithful that much in exchange for their hard-earned time and money.

We put together a collection of people that we most want to see challenge Cody for the TNT Championship. The selections range from up-and-coming stars to grizzled veterans, to total unknowns and everyone in between. Let’s get started…