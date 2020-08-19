8/17 WWE Monday Night Raw Ratings Battle NBA Playoffs & DNC Kickoff

The WWE SummerSlam go-home edition of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network was up against some serious competition this week, falling on the opening night of the Democratic National Convention and the NBA Playoffs.

The show was down a little under 5% in average viewership from the week before, but all things considered the damage could have been far worse. In fact, while Raw was pushed further down the cable rankings, its first and second hour rating were actually up in the core 18-49 demo.

Monday Night Raw (Viewers | Rating 18-49 | Cable Rank)

August 17, 2020

Hour 1: 1,730,000 | 0.52 | #9

1,730,000 | 0.52 | #9 Hour 2: 1,697,000 | 0.49 | #10

1,697,000 | 0.49 | #10 Hour 3: 1,502,000 | 0.44 | #13

1,502,000 | 0.44 | #13 Average: 1,643,000

Monday Night Raw (Viewers | Rating 18-49 | Cable Rank)

August 10, 2020