8/19 WWE NXT Draws Highest Viewership Of 2020 With No AEW Competition

With the NBA Playoffs temporarily forcing All Elite Wrestling from their home on Wednesday nights, WWE NXT ran unopposed from direct wrestling-related competition this week, for their go-home episode heading into NXT TakeOver XXX.

The two-hour broadcast was watched by an average 853,000 viewers on August 19, up nearly 38% for the most-watched episode of the show since November 20, 2019.

In terms of the core demographic, WWE NXT drew a 0.24 rating in adults 18-49, up 50% from last week. That is still under AEW’s weekly average in the same demo, but it was the highest rating for the black-and-yellow brand since February 19, 2020.