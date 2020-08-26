8/22 AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Info For Saturday Night Battle Against NXT Takeover, NBA Playoffs

Numbers are in for the August 22 edition of AEW Dynamite, which ran on a Saturday night for the first time due to its normal timeslot on Wednesdays being preempted by the NBA Playoffs.

The show was watched by an estimated 755,000 viewers, down from 792,000 on August 12. All Elite Wrestling also drew a 0.31 rating in the core 18-49 demographic, and was the #5 show on cable television last Saturday, training three NBA games and UFC Fight Night.

This is a tough number to break down given the shakeup to the show’s usual day and timeslot. While they ran unopposed from WWE NXT on television, the NXT Takeover: XXX special still aired live on the WWE Network throughout last week’s Dynamite.