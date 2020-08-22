8/22 AEW Saturday Night Dynamite Lineup, Start Time & Live Coverage Info

All Elite Wrestling presents a special Saturday night edition of AEW Dynamite this evening, due to their normal timeslot on Wednesdays being temporarily preempted by the NBA Playoffs.

With the exception of the first half hour of action, the show will run head-to-head with NXT Takeover: XXX on the WWE Network. It is currently scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM ET, but may begin late if the NBA game goes into overtime.

Announced for Dynamite is Cody Rhodes vs. Brodie Lee for the TNT Championship, the finals of the AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup, some huge tag team matches, and more! Join us for live coverage tonight, and check out the full match card below.

AEW Saturday Night Dynamite

August 22, 2020

* * *

TNT Championship Match

Cody (c) vs. Brodie Lee

Women’s Tag Team Cup Finals

Nightmare Sisters vs. Diamante & Ivelisse

FTR vs. Private Party

Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Elite vs. The Dark Order

Eight-Man Tag Team Match

The Lucha Bros., The Butcher & The Blade vs. Jurassic Express & The Natural Nightmares

Plus:

-Darby Allin returns to action!

-Orange Cassidy in-ring interview!