8/22 WWE Talking Smack Report: Bayley & Banks Talk SummerSlam Strats, Things Get Heated Between Miz & Big E

That’s right, everyone’s favorite blue brand talk show is back with a new format, new hosts, and a new home on the heavily promoted free version of the WWE Network. Available for on-demand streaming now.

WWE Talking Smack Report

August 22, 2020

— Kayla Braxton and The Miz welcomed us to the ThunderDome for the first edition of the newly revived Talking Smack. Kayla immediately misses Daniel Bryan, and Miz claims he’d rather be working with Renee Young. Xavier Woods was advertised as the host for this, so I’m not sure what happened.

— The Universal Championship match between Braun Strowman and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt this Sunday at SummerSlam is now officially a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Interview: WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley & Raw Women’s Champion Sasha Banks

It quickly turned into a 3-on-1 roast of Kayla, while the champions continually put themselves over and trashed Asuka. They claimed to have a plan for SummerSlam and that it doesn’t matter which of them goes first. If you’ve seen any of their promos over the last few months, it was more of that. That’s not a complaint.

Interview: Big E

Big E showed up by bear hugging Miz from behind. He talked about the difficulty trying to break out as a singles star with the hands-on support of having a live crowd there supporting you ever week.

Big E talked about Kofi Kingston having his legs cut out from under him by creative, and how he never got an opportunity. Miz argued that all his failures are on him and he needed to pull himself back up after what happened with Brock Lesnar, and talked about how he had to do the same thing after losing the WWE title. E got fired up and said Miz didn’t have to wait a full decade for his opportunity, and was handed things left and right, and things got very heated between the two before Kayla brought it back down.

E talked about why he’s still “goofy” and won’t change who he is for no reason. He’s not pretending to be “John Cena lite” or “Roman Reigns lite”. He did the whole stoic thing because that’s what he thought he had to do, and he’s never had a single world title opportunity. When the bell rings he gets the job done – period.

Interview: Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy

Jeff said he was delighted to be where he is right now because one year ago he was in a very different, very dark place. Thankfully, they don’t spend too much time going into the specifics of that again.

The Miz claimed that if Hardy didn’t defend the Intercontinental title on SummerSlam that he was “spitting in the face” of every legend who ever fought and defended that title at the annual pay-per-view. Jeff agreed, but they didn’t announce a match, so I guess we’ll see what happens.

Kayla very quickly wrapped up the show, so they must have gone over during the Big E segment because Hardy got like two minutes to talk and they went to black immediately.