8/26 NJPW Summer Struggle Preview: KOPW 2020 Headlines One Of New Japan’s Weirdest Shows

The 2020 Summer Struggle tour continues as New Japan Pro-Wrestling returns to Korakuen Hall on Wednesday, August 26 for what is, on paper, one of the more bizarre match cards in company history.

The highly anticipated battle for Kazuchika Okada’s strange new creation, the KOPW 2020 title, will begin with four singles matches, each with their own very unique stipulation.

The show will see one match where using your finisher can get you disqualified, and another where every single one of the referee’s counts will be a two-count!

Plus, two of today’s best will put their skills to the test in a submission match, and Kazuchika Okada will battle Bullet Club in a 3-on-1 handicap match.

NJPW Summer Struggle will air live on NJPW World with a bell time of 5:30 am ET. Below is the final match card.

— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Yota Tsuji & Yuji Nagata & Yuya Uemura vs. CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI)

— Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi & Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Master Wato vs. Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI & Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Zack Sabre Jr.)

— KOPW 2020 – No Finisher Match: El Desperado vs. Satoshi Kojima

— KOPW 2020 – Two-Count Pinfall Match: BUSHI vs. Toru Yano

— KOPW 2020 – Submission Match: SANADA vs. SHO

— KOPW 2020 – Handicap Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Gedo & Jado & Yujiro Takahashi