8/26 WWE NXT Viewership Down Slightly Despite Lack Of Competition

The August 26 edition of WWE NXT was watched by 824,000 viewers on Wednesday night, down slightly from the week before despite a rare week without any competition from either AEW Dynamite or the NBA Playoffs.

The show drew a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic, the same as August 19, and was the #24 show on cable television for the evening, down from #23 the week before.

While it is not a direct head-to-head comparison, and All Elite Wrestling was up against a heavily promoted NXT Takeover special, the August 22 edition of AEW Dynamite drew 755,000 viewers and 0.31 rating in the same demo.