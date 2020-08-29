8/28 WWE ‘Friday Night Smackdown’ Draws Biggest Numbers Of The Summer

Preliminary numbers for the Aug. 28 edition of Friday Night Smackdown look promising.

The show drew 2,181,000 overnight viewers on FOX this week, up slightly from last week’s SummerSlam go-home show, which also featured the highly anticipated debut of WWE’s new “ThunderDome” structure at the Amway Center.

The blue brand was in the rare position of being both the show after a major pay-per-view, as well as the go-home to a secondary pay-per-view. It was the most watched episode of Smackdown since April 17.

Final adjusted numbers for Friday Night Smackdown are released every Monday.