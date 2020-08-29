8/29 NJPW Summer Struggle In Jingu Results: EVIL vs Naito, Hiromu vs Ishimori, Golden Aces Battle For Tag Team Gold

NJPW Summer Struggle in Jingu Results

Jingu Stadium, Tokyo, Japan

August 29, 2020

Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Master Wato.

I only caught the very end of this one. I’ll go back and update it later. Sorry, folks.

KOPW 2020 Finals: Toru Yano def. Kazuchika Okada & El Desperado & SANADA to win the KOPW 2020 Title.

This whole tournament was all comedy, and the finale was no different. To add to the most bizarre year of our lifetime, Yano low blowed 5-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion Okada and pinned him to win the trophy. He now has a title until the end of 2020 and can defend it in whatever ridiculous stipulations he can come up with. God help all of us.

NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki.

The bell rings and the competitors charge at each other, swinging away with wild lefts and right. Shingo gets booted off the apron and they brawl around ringside with hard strikes and closed fists, throwing each other into the barricades several times.

Back in the ring Suzuki tells the champ to bring it, and they start going back and forth with thunderous knife-edge chops. At least a dozen of them, each. Shingo hits the ropes and tackles him hard, but Suzuki just smiles and gets back up. Back suplex for two.

Shingo begins to lightly kick his opponent in the side of the head, taunting him. Suzuki shoots up and laughs in his face, then fires off with elbow strikes and a huge kick. PK connects. Shingo boots the challenger and comes back with his own elbows. Annnnnd it’s time to trade again.

Shingo fires off with 6-8 forearms. Suzuki wobbles, but comes back with one huge elbow strike that does about the same amount of damage. Suzuki ducks a Pumping Bomber, Shingo dodges the Gotch, but is trapped in a sleeper hold. He starts to fade but the stadium crowd wills him back to life.

Suzuki tries for the Gotch piledriver again, but Shingo turns it into a Death Valley Driver. Both men down, sucking air. The challenger still has a sadistic smile on his face. They use each other to get up, Shingo hits the ropes and builds up a ton of speed. Pumping Bomber connects, but it’s not enough.

A frustrated champion quickly goes to his second finisher, Made in Japan, but it’s still not enough. He nearly snaps but smartly sets up for Last of the Dragon. Suzuki fights off and slaps him in the face about 25 times. Shingo comes back with nasty headbutts, goes for the Pumping Bomber… but Suzuki just absords the blow!

Suzuki takes two more lariats, but is still standing. Shingo hits the ropes, but is caught with a big dropkick! Both men are down again, and the crowd comes to life! Or, as “to life” as they’re able to using an app that makes sounds for them. It’s actually pretty decent.

The two start head-butting each other, which is not a spot I enjoy watching anymore. Luckily they transition to forearm shots, just brutally pelting each other until they’re both barely able to stand. Shingo asks for more, and they continue to go at it. Suzuki headbutts him. More forearms. I cannot stress how sickening some of these shots are.

Suzuki screams his opponents name and nails a disgusting strike. He applies a sleeper hold one more time and the champ quickly fades. Transition to the Gotch piledriver, Suzuki points to the heavens, and connects. 1… 2… 3!

Winner & New NEVER Openweight Champion: Minoru Suzuki