8 Competitors Announced For AEW Casino Ladder Match – We Speculate Wildly On The Final Entrant

The next contender to the AEW World Championship will be crowned this Saturday night, live on pay-per-view, in the first ever Casino Ladder Match.

Two men will start the match in the ring, with another seven competitors entering the bout in 90-second intervals. The first man to retrieve the large, symbolic poker chip hanging high above the ring will earn a future opportunity to challenge for the world title.

Eight names have been confirmed for the match so far – Colt Cabana, Orange Cassidy, Kip Sabian, Rey Fenix, Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian, Darby Allin and Luchasaurus.

So, who’s left that could potentially be revealed as the ninth man? AEW has been revealing one name every day at the same time for the past eight days, so we’ll likely find out the answer to our question this Monday morning, but since we’re all stuck in quarantine why not speculate wildly…

An interesting pool of characters has been announced for this match. We’ve seen Darby Allin and Rey Fenix in main event spots before, Scorpio Sky had his title shot against Chris Jericho, but for the most part it’s a collection of guys that are rarely, if ever used at that level. That’s kind of exciting, because you never know who might step out from that pack and be seriously elevated as a result.

THE TAG TEAM GUYS

The Dark Order has a whole bunch of talent that aren’t booked at Double or Nothing, including Alex Reynolds, John Silver, Evil Uno, Stey Greyson, and the man now known simply as “10”. With the “Exalted One” Brodie Lee fighting Jon Moxley in the main event, it’s likely the goon squad will be all-hands-on-deck. I don’t see them entering the ladder match.

The Hybrid 2 haven’t been on Dynamite since February. While Jack Evans did have a solid title match with Kenny Omega on an episode of DARK, I don’t see either being involved here. The Gunns, Austin and Billy, are equally unlikely and really shouldn’t be anywhere near a world title match at this point.

The Butcher & The Blade have also been absent recently, but they do have a semi-decent profile and either could add an interesting, albeit unexpected presence to the ladder match. It’s pretty unlikely, but slightly more likely than the other tag team guys.

THE ‘DARK’ GUYS

I want to stress that I really don’t mean this derogatorily. These are all people that I find very entertaining in different ways, but we’re making a list of the most likely wrestlers to appear in the Casino Ladder Match, and some of AEW’s roster simply isn’t used on television.

“The Librarian” Peter Avalon, Michael Nakazawa, Luther the Death Match Legend, Sonny Kiss, and Brandon Cutler all seem unlikely picks. I don’t know if you can count QT Marshall among this list since he started teaming with Dustin Rhodes, but regardless, I don’t see him as likely either.

Throw CIMA in there too, as he’s only worked one match on Dynamite this year, a battle royal, and we don’t even know if he could make the show due to international travel restrictions. I’m a big fan of CIMA though, so I hope he’s able to return to AEW at some point and find some significant success.

OKAY, SO IS ACTUALLY LEFT?

Pentagon Jr.: There’s a question of whether or not he’s able to make the trip due to current travel restrictions, but his brother Rey Fenix has already been confirmed for the match, so… I’ll be honest, I would fork over PPV money to see a Pentagon Jr. and Jon Moxley world title match. Hell yeah.

PAC: This would be my #1 pick, but I honestly have no idea if he’s able or willing to travel internationally. PAC is excellent, and I miss him.

Christopher Daniels: Well, the other two members of SCU are in the match, so….?

Dustin Rhodes: It would appear that Dustin is still selling the effects of the brutal beating he took at the hands of Lance Archer. He won’t be on Team Elite in the huge Stadium Stampede match, so if he is able to return to action “The Natural” would be an excellent addition here. Dustin vs. Moxley? Hell yeah.

Joey Janela: The “Bad Boy” came back to wrestle Cody Rhodes earlier this month, but he needs something big to rebound him into a relevant place on the roster. How do you not put Janela in a ladder match?

Marko Stunt: I’m sure the internet would react to Marko Stunt wrestling for the world title in a calm, collected and reasonable fashion. Honestly, I kind of want him to enter the match and win, just to go out and have a damn good match with Jon Moxley and give the middle finger to all his haters. Why the hell not?

Shawn Spears: Out of everyone on this list, Spears could use a big win the most. What’s he been up to lately? A few wins here and there on Dynamite and DARK, and a loss to rival Cody Rhodes in the first round of the TNT Championship? I’ll tell you what, don’t announce him as #9 and have him come out as the surprise 10th entrant. Someone, somewhere will think it’s funny.

Wardlow: I’m a big fan of Wardlow, and personally I would love to see him toss around bodies and mix it up with Luchasaurus. There’s even a tie-in, as his boss Maxwell Jacob Friedman will be wrestling Jungle Boy elsewhere on the Double or Nothing card. It’s far too early to strap the big man, but I’m all for a one-off Wardlow/Moxley match; perhaps in service of a larger program with MJF. The more I think about it, he might be the right pick on a number of levels.

Let’s also address the 800-pound gorilla in the room. Drew Gulak is a free agent. He does NOT have a 90-day non-compete. I have no idea if AEW wants him or is in any way interested in him, but would it not be worth it to – at the very least – pay him a bunch of money for a one-off appearance?

A wrestler having a high profile match with Daniel Bryan on Friday, and then showing up to win a ladder match for the competition one week later – that’s peak Monday Night Wars material, brother!