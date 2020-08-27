Lucha Bros, Kingston, Brian Pillman Jr. & More Added To Thursday Night Dynamite, Updated Card

All Elite Wrestling has announced an 8-man tag team match for tonight’s special Thursday evening edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

The Butcher & The Blade will team up with Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix, just one week after Eddie Kingston brought the group together with a long-winded rant and a fourth-wall-breaking wink directed at the viewing audience at home.

The unlikely allies will face off against the new duo of Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss, in addition to Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison, two stars that have been wrestling on AEW DARK for quite some time now.

Join us for live coverage of AEW Dynamite tonight at 8PM ET. The following has been announced for this evening’s show: