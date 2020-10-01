8-Man Tournament Announced, Winner To Challenge For AEW World Title At Full Gear

All Elite Wrestling has announced an eight-man tournament to determine the next challenger to the AEW World Championship, as well as the first three competitors involved.

Jungle Boy, Rey Fenix and Kenny Omega are the first entrants officially announced, with five more to be revealed in the coming days. The finals will take place at AEW Full Gear on November 7, with the winner getting a title shot later that night.

As for who the winner will face, that remains to be seen. Jon Moxley is still scheduled to defend his world title against the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer prior to Full Gear. Archer won the Casino Battle Royale at All Out, but is currently recovering from COVID-19, and expects to be back on television soon.

One name to keep an eye on in the upcoming weeks is Hangman Page. The ostracized former Elite member was doing guest commentary when the tournament announcement was made, and walked off screen when he found out that Omega was going to be a competitor.