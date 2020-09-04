8 Matches Set For Tonight’s Special ‘All Out’ Edition Of AEW DARK

All Elite Wrestling has announced eight big matches for tonight’s special Friday night edition of AEW DARK, as a part of this weekend’s stacked ALL OUT lineup. Here’s the rundown:
- Allie vs. Red Velvet
- Colt Cabana vs. Zack Clayton
- Dark Order (#5 & #10) vs. Natural Nightmares
- Shawn Dean & Brandon Bullock vs. Dark Order (Reynolds & Silver)
- Faboo Andre & D3 vs. The Butcher & The Blade
- Ivelisse vs. KiLynn King
- Luther vs. Darby Allin
- Ryzin & Angel Perez vs. The Lucha Bros.
