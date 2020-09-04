ProWrestling.com

8 Matches Set For Tonight’s Special ‘All Out’ Edition Of AEW DARK

By onAEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced eight big matches for tonight’s special Friday night edition of AEW DARK, as a part of this weekend’s stacked ALL OUT lineup. Here’s the rundown:

  • Allie vs. Red Velvet
  • Colt Cabana vs. Zack Clayton
  • Dark Order (#5 & #10) vs. Natural Nightmares
  • Shawn Dean & Brandon Bullock vs. Dark Order (Reynolds & Silver)
  • Faboo Andre & D3 vs. The Butcher & The Blade
  • Ivelisse vs. KiLynn King
  • Luther vs. Darby Allin
  • Ryzin & Angel Perez vs. The Lucha Bros.