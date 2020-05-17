8th Competitor Announced For AEW’s Casino Ladder Match

All Elite Wrestling has announced that the oldest member of its roster will be competing in the upcoming Casino Ladder Match at AEW Double or Nothing, and this time they’re going back MILLIONS of years.

You can officially add Luchasaurus to the mix of competitors who will be fighting for a future opportunity at the AEW World Championship. For now, his tag team partners Marko Stunt and Jungle Boy have not been announced for the bout, although one spot still remains.

Here’s the list so far:

Colt Cabana

Orange Cassidy

Rey Fenix

Darby Allin

Kip Sabian

Scorpio Sky

Frankie Kazarian

Luchasaurus

TBA

The rules of the match have officially been explained. Two men will start in the ring with the remaining seven competitors entering in 90-second intervals. A symbolic poker chip will be hanging high above the ring, with the winner earning a future AEW World Championship opportunity.