9/11 WWE Smackdown Draws Highest Viewership Since WrestleMania Go-Home

Final adjusted numbers are in for the September 11 edition of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, and it’s all good news for WWE this week.

The blue brand featured Universal Champion Roman Reigns teaming with cousin and #1 contender Jey Uso against the makeshift team of Sheamus and King Baron Corbin – although the “Big Dog” only got involved to deliver his patented spear and score the win.

Smackdown was up 200,000 viewers over the week before (+9.4%), the most watched episode of the long-running series since the WrestleMania 36 go-home show on April 3.

WWE drew a 0.6 rating on Friday night in adults 18-49 for the second week, tied with 20/20 for the top show on network television. It also earned a 0.4 in adults 18-34 and a 0.8 in the 25-54 demo (+0.1).