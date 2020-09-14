9/14 ROH Wrestling TV Results: Ring Of Honor Returns To Action, Pure Title Tournament Begins

The ROH Pure Title tournament is finally underway as Ring of Honor television returns with brand new content from their first television taping since the onset of COVID-19.

Tonight’s show features two first round tournament matches, including the in-ring returns of former ROH World Champions Dalton Castle and Jay Lethal.

You can watch new episodes every weekend, but for those without access to a local Sinclair station, the show debuts on FITE TV (above) and ROHWrestling.com every Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

ROH Wrestling TV #469 Results

September 14, 2020

A video package runs down the field for the Pure Title Tournament as well as the updated rules for the championship. The Code of Honor handshake must be adhered to, wrestlers have only three ropebreaks each, closed fists will result in DQ after one warning, and once a champion is crowned the title can change hands on a DQ or countout. Anyone interfering in a Pure match will be immediately fired.

In a video package, Jay Lethal talks about winning the ROH Pure title at just 19-years-old and having the opportunity to become the first man to win the belt twice. He predicts it’ll be him against Jonathan Gresham in the finals, but first he gets to beat Dalton Castle and get his win back, as the last time they wrestled it was for the world title and Lethal came up short. Good promo.

Let’s head to the ring! Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman are on commentary, and Ring of Honor is officially back, baby!

ROH Pure Title Tournament 1st Round Match

Dalton Castle vs. Jay Lethal

15-Minute Time Limit

We get a handshake to start off the tournament and Lethal shoots in going for a takedown. Castle reverses and takes his opponent to the mat, rolling into the ropes and forcing a ropebreak.

Commentary put over that it may take some of the wrestlers time in the first round to remember they need to stay away from the ropes, and not rely on them like in a regular wrestling match. Good call.

After some back and forth grappling Lethal locks in a double underhook submission on the mat. Castle turns it into a pin to break it up, ducks a lariat and delivers a big Saito suplex. A second Saito suplex connects, and Castle nearly drops Lethal on his neck with a nasty belly-to-belly into the corner.

Back from a short commercial break, and Lethal is back in control on the mat, working his opponent’s knee. He gets a bit cocky with slaps and lazy kicks to the back of the head, baiting Castle into getting bad and rushing right into a big backbreaker.

Lethal continues to kick at the knee, stalking him around the ring. They trade elbows and Castle hits the ribs with a few hard knees at the 10 minute mark. He tries for the Bang-a-Rang, but Lethal takes out the knee again and hits the Lethal Combination for a nearfall.

A scoop slam and he heads to the top rope. Castle cuts him off with clubbing blows, swinging away wildly, tries to hook him for a superplex, but Lethal jumps over him and rolls to his feet – right into the Bang-a-Rang! 1… 2… Lethal gets his foot on the ropes, using his second ropebreak.

Castle slowly gets to his feet and sets up for a Tiger Driver, but Jay wriggles free and turns him out with a clothesline. The Lethal Injection finds its mark, and this one is… over.

Winner: Jay Lethal

In another great video package, Wheeler Yuta talked about being a wrestling fan since the age of four, training with Drew Gulak, and traveling across the world to experience different styles and hone his craft, training in Germany and Japan. He calls himself a “decoder”, analyzing his opponents and coming in with a strategy for how to take them apart and win.

Jonathan Gresham, in a tremendous suit, talked about following Yuta’s career and really hammered how good his trainers were, but how that’s going to be his downfall because he’s studied Drew Gulak and Tracy Williams, and he knows how to break down their offense.

ROH Pure Title Tournament 1st Round Match

Jonathan Gresham vs. Wheeler Yuta

15-Minute Time Limit

The two jockey for position and trade counters until Yuta traps his opponent in a body scissors on the mat. He tries to counter into a variety of pinning combinations, but can’t seem to find a way out.

Gresham finally manages to kip up out of the hold and beautifully spins around into a heel hook. Yuta flips out and comes out of the corner with a dropkick. A big boot connects and he heads to the top rope, but crashes and burns on a diving crossbody.

Gresham goes after the ankle again and slowly applies an Indian Deathlock, forcing pressure on the hold. He flips them both over to fully apply the hold, Yuta gets in the ropes and uses a ropebreak, but his opponent uses the full five-count and has to be warned.

Yuta freaks out and punches him square in the face, being handed a warning by the referee. He complains about Gresham refusing to break the hold, and the ref gives them both a warning.

They come out of their respective corners swinging wildly, and turn things up to fourth gear, going counter for counter at lightning quick pace. Yuta jumps to the top rope and this time connects with a diving crossbody, for a scarily close nearfall.

Gresham snipes the ankle and applies a Figure Four! Yuta is clearly in a ton of pain, and rolls them both over into the ropes. They fall to the floor with the hold still applied, doing some serious damage to both. No ropebreak there from the ref as they were both caught up, and rolled out without letting up the submission.

Both wrestlers are back in by a count of 16. Yuta into a sunset flip pin out of nowhere for a nearfall. Gresham fires back and just starts slamming his opponent’s bad knee into the mat over and over again! BRUTAL SPOT! YUTA TAPS OUT!

Winner: Jonathan Gresham

Seriously go out of your way to watch this show. It’s literally free and conveniently located at the top of this page. An excellent hour of wrestling with some of the best video package work ROH has ever done to get you hyped about each of the competitors, whether you cared about them going in or not.