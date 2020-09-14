9/14 WWE ‘In Your Face Monday’ Preview: McIntyre vs Keith Lee, Steel Cage, Champion vs Champion Match & More

In a stark contrast to last week, WWE has announced a big lineup for this evening’s episode of Monday Night Raw, which they are dubbing ‘In Your Face Monday’.

Recently announced, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be in action against the red brand’s newest Superstar, “Limitless” Keith Lee. This will definitely not end with some kind of outside interference from the “Legend Killer” Randy Orton.

In a special inter-brand battle, Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits will face off against Smackdown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Those won’t be the only champions in action, as Mickie James challenges Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship. Plus, the “Monday Night Messiah” Seth Rollins will take his battle against Dominik Mysterio inside a steel cage!

Join us for live coverage of Monday Night Raw at 8PM ET.