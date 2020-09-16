9/15 IMPACT Wrestling Results: Ace Austin, Madman Fulton & The North vs MCMG & The Good Brothers

IMPACT Wrestling Results

September 15, 2020

The show opened with a graphic dedicating the episode to the memory of Barry Scott, the longtime voiceover artist of TNA Wrestling.

Kylie Rae & Susie def. IMPACT Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo & Kimber Lee. Good back and forth action early on, before the heels worked over Susie with quick tags and dominant offense. Kylie got the hot tag and ran wild, getting a nearfall on Lee with a superkick. Susie pinned Kimber Lee with the Panic Switch.

After the opener, it looked like Susie might “snap” back into Su Yung, but Kylie was able to calm her down and the two left together.

Rich Swann is in the building and will address the fans tonight!

Trey Miguel tried to get a title shot out of Rohit Raju, but he continued to give him the runaround claiming it was still a battle between Chris Bey and TJP for the title shot.

XXXL (Ace Romero & Larry D) def. The Deaners (Cody Deaner & Cousin Jake). This started as a rivalry in WrestleHouse over who drank all of Larry D’s beer. He got the pin on Jake.

Trey Miguel def. TJP. A great fast-paced match with a mix of different styles that left me wanting more. Lots of submission work from TJP. He crashed and burned on a big splash, Trey hit a running Meteora and a diving Meteora to get the win.

Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Ethan Page and Josh Alexander beat the hell out of Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz backstage. It was announced that The Rascalz have not been cleared to compete, so their main event with MCMG is off. This led to the Good Brothers offering their support for an 8-man tag.

Rich Swann came to the ring on crutches and called out Scott D’Amore. Swann can’t get over that the man who forced him into “retirement” is now the IMPACT World Champion, and wants a fight against Eric Young. D’Amore reiterated that he wasn’t clear, but Swann doesn’t care and says he’ll be in fighting shape by Bound for Glory. EY hits the ring, the two get into a wild brawl with Swann swinging like a madman, and D’Amore went down in the chaos. Furious, he made the match official – we have our BFG main event.

Willie Mack def. Brian Myers. Myers controlled the early action after a legsweep on the ramp. Mack came back with some explosive offense including spinning back elbows and an exploder suplex. Myers, ironically doing his “most professional wrestler” gimmick, hit an exposed turnbuckle he set up earlier, and ran into a stunner.

Rosemary tried to convince Jessicka Havok to participate in a resurrection of Father James Mitchell so he could officiate her wedding to John E. Bravo. Havok wouldn’t have it and the two nearly got into a fight before Neveah pulled them apart.

Moose is starting to snap and tried to convince Scott D’Amore to do something about EC3 stalking him, but D’Amore didn’t believe him. EC3 showed up in a projection and told him he was running out of time before he destroyed the TNA World Heavyweight title.

Kiera Hogan (w/ Tasha Steelz) def. Taya Valkyrie. Steelz blatantly attacked Taya while the referee was distracted, and helped Hogan get the upset win. The story here is that Taya had asked Rosemary to be ringside for her tonight, but she was too busy planning the wedding.

Rhino distracted Hernandez backstage so that Heath could sneak into the room and steal his wad of money. I guess they’re still trying to raise money to buy ad time to convince IMPACT management to sign Heath. It really doesn’t convince me that this guy has any value if, at this point, nobody wants to sign him.

Announced for next week is Chris Bey vs. TJP vs. Trey Miguel with the winner immediately facing Rohit Raju for the X-Division title. Plus Kimber Lee vs. Susie, and Tenille Dashwood vs. Jordynne Grace.

Ace Austin, Madman Fulton & The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) def. The Machine Guns & Gallows (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows). Austin stole the win for himself off a blind tag, after The North had already hit their finisher, pinning Sabin, so he now has a win over one half of the tag team champions.