Photo: WWE

9/16 WWE NXT Lineup: Io Shirai vs Shotzi, North American Title Match, Undisputed Era In Action

The following matches have been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT, airing live on the USA Network at 8:00 PM ET.

  • NXT North American Title Match: Damian Priest (c) vs. Timothy Thatcher
  • NXT Tag Team Title Match: Breezango (c) vs. Imperium
  • Io Shirai vs. Shotzi Blackheart
  • Drake Maverick & Killian Dain vs. Bobby Fish & Roderick Strong