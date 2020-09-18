Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will once again emanate from the ThunderDome and will see the WWE Clash Of Champions build continue.

There is plenty already announced for the show in what promises to be an action-packed episode.

– Sasha Banks Returns

After spending time away from WWE last week due to the attack by her former tag team partner, Bayley, Sasha Banks will be returning to WWE this week. The Blueprint will likely have plenty to say as she addresses Bayley turning on her.

– A Moment Of Bliss

Speaking of tag team fallouts, things haven’t been perfect between Alexa Bliss and her ‘A Moment Of Bliss’ guest, Nikki Cross lately. Alexa hit the Sister Abigail finisher onto Cross last week, who became the number one contender to the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and that will likely be discussed in this segment.

– AJ Styles vs Sami Zayn

After Sami Zayn cost AJ Styles his chance to regain the Intercontinental Championship last week, the Phenomenal One will now go one-on-one with the man who believes he is the true Intercontinental Champion.

– Samoan Street Fight

In the main event of WWE SmackDown this week, Roman Reigns will team up with his WWE Clash Of Champions opponent, Jey Uso to face King Cobin and Sheamus in what will be a Samoan Street Fight.