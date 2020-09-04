9/2 AEW Dynamite Go-Home Show Scores Some Of The Best Numbers Of 2020

A lack of direct competition between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite continues to be good news for both companies, as the NBA and NHL playoffs once again force a separation between the Wednesday night wrestling shows.

The Sept. 2 edition of AEW Dynamite, the go-home show heading into this weekend’s ALL OUT pay-per-view, was watched by an estimated 928,000 viewers. That’s a 14% increase from the week before, and the most watched episode since March 18.

In even better news, the show scored a 0.36 rating in the core 18-49 demographic, tied with Aug. 5 as the two highest rated episodes since Feb. 5, and among the six highest rated episodes of 2020.