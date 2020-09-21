(9/21) WWE Raw Preview: Keith Lee Faces Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman vs Dabba-Kato, More!

Tonight’s WWE Raw will work as the go-home show for WWE Clash Of Champions, and it is set to be a must-see episode of the show.

– Keith Lee vs Drew McIntyre

Once again, WWE is throwing a dream match at fans in what is a rematch from last week as WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre competed against Keith Lee in singles action.

– Update On Randy Orton

Speaking of the WWE Championship scene, Randy Orton is currently set to compete at WWE Clash Of Champions in an ambulance match for the title. But after being taken out by Drew McIntyre, tonight will see an update on his status and if he will be able to compete.

– Raw Underground

Shane McMahon will once again welcome fans into Raw Underground and this week has a major match announced ahead of time. Braun Strowman will be appearing on the red brand once again, competing against his fellow big-man, Dabba Kato.

– Retribution Fallout

While this isn’t confirmed, there is no doubt that Retribution will once again have an impact to play on WWE Raw in some manner.

– #1 Contender’s Tag Team Match

With every title having to be defended at WWE Clash Of Champions, The Street Profits need some opponents for the show. That will be decided tonight as Dominik Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo team up to face Seth Rollins and Murphy as well as Andrade and Angel Garza in a number one contender’s match.