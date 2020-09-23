9/22 IMPACT Wrestling Results: Jordynne Grace vs Tenille, X-Division Title Match, RVD vs Sami Callihan

IMPACT Wrestling Results

September 22, 2020

— X-Division Champion Rohit Raju came to the ring for the triple threat #1 contender’s match.

— Trey Miguel def. Chris Bey and TJP in a triple threat match to become #1 contender to the X-Division title. Awesome opening match. Miguel hit TJP with a diving Meteora while he was trading submissions and pin attempts with Bey.

— Rohit Raju (c) def. Trey Miguel to retain the X-Division Championship. So after weeks of pulling the strings and orchestrated this 3-way to get all his opponents distracted with each other, Rohit rolled up Trey with a handful of tights to retain in seconds.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VOJPi02tDTg

— IMPACT World Champion Eric Young said he no longer has to feel bad about what happens to Rich Swann at Bound for Glory, because Swann came back and attacked him, and Scott D’Amore made the match official. It’s not on him.

— Susie def. Kimber Lee. They did the tease of Susie “snapping” again and using the Panic Switch (Su Yung’s move) to get the win. Deonna Purrazzo was ringside for Kimber Lee and cost her the match, accidentally hitting her while trying to attack Susie. Kylie calmed her friend down again, then called Deonna a bully and said she was coming for the Knockouts title at Bound for Glory.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P4_R2Ghv7hk

