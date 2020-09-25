9/25 WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns Interview, Hardy vs Zayn, More!

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will be the go-home show ahead of Sunday’s WWE Clash Of Champions, making it an important episode of the blue brand. But what is in store for fans tonight?

– Roman Reigns Interview

With just a few days before his first title defence, Roman Reigns will be interviewed on his upcoming match with Jey Uso.

– Sami Zayn vs Jeff Hardy

The two men who both claim to be the Intercontinental Champion will do battle tonight in a non-title match ahead of the upcoming ladder match that will also feature AJ Styles on Sunday.

– Alexa Bliss vs Lacey Evans

Alexa Bliss will be in singles action on the show as she continues to show more tendencies towards Bray Wyatt, acting the same way. But will that continue on this show?

– Otis/MITB Update

The continuation of Otis’ Money in the Bank storyline will take place tonight after The Miz threatened a lawsuit against him unless he gives up the briefcase. He will reveal his decision on WWE SmackDown.