9/25 WWE Smackdown Results: Road To Clash Of Champions, Roman Reigns Sends His Family A Message

WWE Smackdown Results

September 25, 2020

Corey Graves hosted a segment in the ring with AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy and Sami Zayn. He called it the first ever “Intercontinental Championship Ascension” and hung both Hardy’s title and Zayn’s title above a ladder, claiming there would be no champion’s advantage at Clash of Champions. I mean yes, that is how a ladder match generally works.

Zayn said the same thing he always does, that Hardy is a fraud and he should have refused the Intercontinental title when he won the tournament. Styles took a shot at his neckbeard. They all talked trash, and in the end Zayn hit both guys with a ladder and tried to escape, but Adam Pearce came out and sent him back to the ring.

Sami Zayn def. AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy in a non-title match. This was a great opener and a bit more than a teaser for the triple threat ladder match at Clash. Styles hit the Phenomenal Forearm on Hardy, but Zayn threw him out of the ring and stole the pin.

Kayla Braxton interviewed Heavy Machinery backstage. The Miz interrupted and said if Otis didn’t surrender the Money in the Bank contract, his lawyers would take everything he owns. Otis doesn’t want to settle this in a room full of lawyers, attacking Miz and Morrison until Tucker and officials split them up.

Bayley came to the ramp and said she has no more time to waste crying over Sasha Banks. She called out Nikki Cross and claimed nothing would be different at Clash or Champions, and she doesn’t need Sasha to watch her back, threatening to break Nikki’s neck with a steel chair.

Shinsuke Nakamura (w/ Cesaro) def. Gran Metalik (w/ Lucha House Party). After the match, the champions double-teamed Metalik and Kalisto didn’t do anything to help. Dorado made the save and shoved Kalisto, who played the victim and claimed he was trying to help.

A photo montage for Road Warrior Animal aired with tweets of various wrestlers paying tribute to the tag team legend, who passed away earlier this week.

Jey Uso came out and was hyped up about wrestling his cousin at Clash of Champions. He said the world had been asking about “the look” that Roman Reigns gave him at the end of Smackdown last week, and said the Big Dog had changed his phone number and started acting a little bit different lately. Paul Heyman emerged from their dressing room and said if Uso wanted answers it would happen on the champion’s time.

King Corbin def. Matt Riddle. Riddle came out of the gate swinging and went on an absolute rampage before the break. Corbin slowed it way down and actually won the match by simply scouting Riddle’s signature moves, countering finishers and hitting the End of Days.

Riddle was interviewed after the loss and said “LOSING SUCKS!!” but he’s not going to let this setback keep a good Stallion down. Alright.

Lacey Evans def. Alexa Bliss via Disqualification. Evans dominated most of the action. Bliss got in some good shots early on, but The Fiend started laughing over the house speakers and it put her in a trance. Evans missed a diving moonsault at the end, and all the lights went red. Bliss completely snapped and attacked her opponent in the ropes until the ref called for the bell.

After the match, Bliss continued to attack Lacey Evans and hit Sister Abigail on the floor. The Fiend’s voice said “LET ME IN!” and she flashed a crazy smile before leaving. As she was on her way up the ramp, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman cut off her music and came to the ring. She stood on the ramp staring down the champion for quite some time before finally leaving. Foreshadowing.

Main Event Segment

Jey Uso came out before Reigns or Heyman could say anything. Roman said he would give his cousin the Universal title if he could, but he wouldn’t know what to do with it. He claimed Jey doesn’t understand the pressure of being world champion.

Roman said the family is PROUD of Jey because he’s one half of the greatest tag team in WWE history, but they DEPEND on Roman, and it’s never going to be any other way. “What if you’re wrong…?”

Jey got very emotional and asked why he can’t be the one to provide for their family, for his wife, and kids. He said when fans see him on the streets they ask “which one are you?” After Sunday, they won’t have to ask – he’ll be the one who beat Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. This was the best promo of Jey’s career.

Reigns walked off absolutely livid. While Jey was making his exit, Roman came out of nowhere and knocked him out cold with a Superman Punch. Reigns screamed that the family depends on him to hold that title, and Jey is going to do his job on Sunday, walk into Clash of Champions, take his payday and learn his place in their family.