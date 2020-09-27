9/26 Warrior Wrestling Results: New Champion Crowned, Knockouts Legend Wrestles Final Indie Match & More

Warrior Wrestling: Stadium Series Part 3
September 26, 2020
Chicago Heights, IL
Below are quick results from tonight’s show at Marian Catholic High School. It’s a highly recommended watch. We’ll get these results updated with more details soon.
— Moose def. Suicide.
— Mike Bennett def. Cheeseburger.
— Isaias Velasquez def. Travis Titan.
— Rhino def. Beast Man.
— Air Wolf def. Angel Dorado & Davey Bang & Jason Page & Sam Beale & Savage King in a Six-Man Stadium Scramble match.
— Zachary Wentz def. Blake Christian.
— Joey Janela def. Robert ‘Ego’ Anthony (w/ Frank the Clown) in a No Holds Barred match.
— Kylie Rae (c) def. Madison Rayne to retain the Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship.
— Trey Miguel def. Brian Pillman Jr. (c) & Brian Cage to win the Warrior Wrestling Championship.