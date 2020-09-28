(9/28) WWE Raw Preview: Clash Of Champions Fallout, Women’s Tag Team Title Update

Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw will see all the fallout from WWE Clash Of Champions take place as the red brand begins to move forwards. While no matches have officially been announced (at the time of writing,) there is still plenty that can be expected from this show.

– Hell In A Cell Build Begins

With WWE Clash Of Champions now firmly behind, the focus will begin on building towards the next PPV, WWE Hell In A Cell. There will be a focus on building fresh storylines towards the event and that is likely to begin starting from tonight.

– Retribution

Last week it was revealed who Retribution are and that they have signed WWE Raw contracts. So, what will be next for the group? Will they continue to attack The Hurt Business, or will they focus on a new set of targets?

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Update

Neither Shayna Baszler nor Nia Jax appeared at WWE Clash Of Champions, with their planned title match being pulled from the show. During the Kick-Off panel, it was revealed that the status of the championships would be addressed tonight on WWE Raw.

– Who Is Ready For Asuka?

Asuka once again proved her dominance at WWE Clash Of Champions, defeating Zelina Vega to retain her title. Of course, with one challenger down, that begs the question…who is ready for Asuka?