9/29 AEW DARK Matches Announced: Nyla Rose, SCU, Brian Pillman Jr., Natural Nightmares & More

By onAEW

The following matches have been announced for this coming week’s episode of AEW DARK, which airs every Tuesday night on YouTube at 7:00 PM ET.

  • Best Friends vs. M’Badu & BSHP King

  • Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet

  • Shawn Dean & Cezar Bononi vs. The Gunn Club

  • Alex Gracia vs. Penelope Ford

  • Jurassic Express vs. The Dark Order (5 & 10)

  • Natural Nightmares vs. The Dark Order (4 & Colt Cabana)

  • Nyla Rose vs. Rache Chanel

  • Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison vs. Chaos Project

  • Ray Rosas & Ryzin vs. SCU