9/29 AEW DARK Matches Announced: Nyla Rose, SCU, Brian Pillman Jr., Natural Nightmares & More

The following matches have been announced for this coming week’s episode of AEW DARK, which airs every Tuesday night on YouTube at 7:00 PM ET.
- Best Friends vs. M’Badu & BSHP King
- Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet
- Shawn Dean & Cezar Bononi vs. The Gunn Club
- Alex Gracia vs. Penelope Ford
- Jurassic Express vs. The Dark Order (5 & 10)
- Natural Nightmares vs. The Dark Order (4 & Colt Cabana)
- Nyla Rose vs. Rache Chanel
- Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison vs. Chaos Project
- Ray Rosas & Ryzin vs. SCU
We have NINE stacked matches for you this Tuesday on Dark!
We have NINE stacked matches for you this Tuesday on Dark!
