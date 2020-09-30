9/29 IMPACT Wrestling Results: Good Brothers vs Rascalz, Jordynne Grace vs Tenille Dashwood

IMPACT Wrestling Results

September 29, 2020

— Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie def. Jessicka Havok & Nevaeh. Solid opening match that started slow and picked up near the end. Taya did a lot of the heavy lifting and eventually tagged in Rosemary to clean house with a series of exploder suplexes and a diving crossbody. Taya pinned Neveah with Road to Valhalla. After the match, Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz attacked the winners, but Havok and Nevaeh made the save.

— The Good Brothers were in the back bragging to a bunch of extras about how cool they were in Japan. Motor City Machine Guns showed up and Alex Shelley refused to take their crap, saying he was winning titles in Japan while Karl Anderson was washing Liger’s boots. Sabin said if they wrestled half as good as they told stories, maybe they might be champions too. Got him!

— Deonna Purrazzo was interviewed and said it didn’t matter how much people love Kylie Rae, she’s still gonna tap out at Bound for Glory. It’s announced that she will have to defend the belt this Saturday at Victory Road first.

— Jordynne Grace def. Tenille Dashwood. Another good showing from the Knockouts division. Grace reversed a roll-up into a rear naked choke for the win.

— Moose found EC3’s dressing room backstage but accidentally attacked a random office employee in a hoodie, who said he was going to HR to complain. EC3 then appeared in a projection on the wall and said next week he was going to hold a funeral for the TNA World Heavyweight title, so Moose better say his goodbyes while he still can.

— Heath and Rhino were jumped outside the building by Reno Scum, who took back Hernandez’s wad of money. Before this Heath said he maxed out his credit cards rather than use the money on last week’s commercial.

— Rhino asked a furious Scott D’Amore to do something about Reno Scum. D’Amore was already livid about being attacked by Eric Young last week, and because Heath doesn’t actually work for IMPACT. He said if Heath finds a waiver they can have an unsanctioned tag match at Victory Road.

— The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) def. The Rascalz (Dez & Wentz). After the match, Anderson and Gallows called out the Machine Guns and said they were coming for the tag titles at Bound for Glory.

— Johnny Swinger fought Fallah Bahh in a match with a bunch of the WrestleHouse talent at ringside, where the winner would become John E. Bravo’s best man. Swinger won the match by cheating, but Bravo demanded they restart and Bahh quickly won with the Banzai Drop.

— Rohit Raju announced an open challenge for Victory Road this weekend. TJP wanted to answer it, but Raju changed his mind and decided it was an open challenge for everyone but TJP.

— Eddie Edwards came to the ring and accused EY of attacking him last week. Sami Callihan appeared, but claimed it wasn’t him and he didn’t hide behind tactics like that. Ken Shamrock appeared behind Eddie and beat the hell out of him.

— The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) def. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton. Can we talk about how good Fulton has been recently? I saw him at Warrior Wrestling recently in a tag match with Violence is Forever, and he killed it. Making a case for Most Improved 2020.

— The show ended with The North, The Good Brothers, Motor City Machine Guns, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton all getting into a huge tag team brawl.