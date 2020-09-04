9/3 AEW Media Call Recap: Tony Khan Talks ALL OUT, Relationship With NWA, Status Of A Second Show & More

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan spoke with members of the media on Thursday afternoon to discuss the company’s annual ALL OUT event, airing live on pay-per-view this Saturday, September 5.

— The FTW title will be treated “totally different” than the rest of the core AEW title belts.

“We haven’t totally established it yet, and to be honest, our plans for the FTW title – there’s a lot in store.”

— Britt Baker and Big Swole’s “Tooth & Nail” match being on The Buy-In is not a demotion. It will also be a cinematic-style match, which is a part of the reason it’s not on the main card.

“From the first PPV we did, we’ve put some of our biggest stars including Hangman Page and MJF on The Buy-In. We try and put exciting stuff on the first hour of the show, so that people will pay to see the whole show.” … “This isn’t going to be a traditional wrestling match. The PPV is going to be very wrestling heavy, and not as story heavy.”

— The relationship between AEW and NWA is currently nothing more than a reflection of the close relationship between Tony and Billy Corgan.

“Thunder Rosa is great. I thought she would be a great challenger for Shida. I thought it would make sense for both sides, which is why I proposed it. [Billy] agreed and that’s why we’re doing it.”

— Tony is not currently looking to bring in anyone else from the NWA at this time, as they are getting to resume their own operations in the next few weeks.

“If Thunder Rosa wins the title you could see a lot more stuff between us. I don’t have any other plans to use anyone else from the NWA. Although some of our star wrestlers have been there, with Eddie Kingston, Ricky Starks and Colt Cabana. It’s a good question, but besides Thunder Rosa we’re not really talking about using anyone else from there. But by the end of the weekend she could be the champion, and it’s quite possible.”

— When asked about Brock Lesnar being a free agent, Tony said he couldn’t comment on it.

“I’ve enjoyed Brock’s work for many years. He’s a great fighter and a great wrestler. I don’t think people talk about what a great worker Brock Lesnar is. He’s one of the great working big men that I’ve ever seen. One of the great athletes in the business, and I have so much respect for him.”

— Dynamite crowds at Daily’s Place have been at about 10% capacity since fans returned. ALL OUT will be slightly more at about 15% capacity but they’re not trying to rush things.

— Tony talked about how much went into trying to slowly get AEW running during the pandemic. You have to think about everything, from how you handle no-touch ticket sales, security, venders, how you actually test the fans, bathrooms, etc. They had investors and friends come in first as a trial run.

— Tony would love to have Serena Deeb back after her Dynamite debut.

“We’ve been looking to bring in more talent. Thunder Rosa now being positioned here, with a chance to be a top wrestler and maybe even the face of our women’s division.” … “I’m really proud of them. We put them in a big position in the semi-[main event]to be the strongest wrestling match in the second hour, and they did it. They hit a home run.”

— Kevin Reilly from TNT once talked about a second AEW show on TNT and said that they could roll DARK into the show. Tony confirmed the second show is coming within the next year, but Kevin was mistaken when he said it would have anything to do with DARK. That will remain its own entity on YouTube.

— Tony says there would have been an AEW, or at least a company with a completely different name, without The Elite, as he was planning to start a wrestling company before going to All In. He spent a full year putting things together and doing the groundwork to launch a company before ever getting the green light from TNT.

— Finally, Tony responded to the negative reaction to this week’s Dynamite go-home show in terms of the amount of stories in the second hour, rather than a focus on in-ring wrestling.