9/3 NJPW New Japan Road Results: Tour Preview, Bullet Club vs Los Ingobernables de Japon

New Japan Pro-Wrestling kicked off the New Japan Road tour on Thursday at Saitama City Memorial Gym, in front of a limited capacity crowd of 496 fans.

This was a preview show for the tour, which will feature a small round robin tournament to crown new IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, starting this weekend with two back-to-back shows on NJPW World.

— Yuji Nagata def. Gabriel Kidd

— Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma def. Jado & Yujiro Takahashi

— 8-Man Tag Team Match: CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & SHO & Toru Yano & Yuya Uemura) def. CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & Yota Tsuji & YOSHI-HASHI)

— SANADA & Shingo Takagi def. DOUKI & Minoru Suzuki

— 8-Man Tag Team Match: Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado & Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Zack Sabre Jr.) def. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi & Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi

— 6-Man Tag Team Match: Bullet Club (EVIL & Gedo & Taiji Ishimori) def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito)