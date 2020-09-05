9/4 WWE Smackdown Videos: Reigns & Jey Uso Reunite, Sheamus Attacks Big E, MITB Hijinks & More

Featured below are official WWE video highlights from this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. If you need to catch up, you can read our complete Sept. 4 Smackdown live results.
- Jey Uso and Roman Reigns reunite in a backstage segment on Smackdown, just moments after the “Big Dog” addressed the WWE Universe with Paul Heyman for the first time.
- The war between Big E and Sheamus is not over. The “Celtic Warrior” took E out of the running for a #1 contender’s match, savagely attacking him backstage.
- The Miz and John Morrison stole Otis’ Money in the Bank briefcase on Smackdown, in a Tom & Jerry sketch come to life. Unfortunately for them, all that was inside was a sandwich. And also, you don’t just become Mr. Money in the Bank by stealing the briefcase…
- Sami Zayn, who returned to Smackdown last week, clashes with the “Phenomenal” AJ Styles and the “Charismatic Enigma” Jeff Hardy over who is the real Intercontinental Champion. Hint: It’s Jeff Hardy.
- Below is a backstage interview with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, who retained their titles against the formerly Golden Role Models, moments before Bayley and Banks’ epic implosion.