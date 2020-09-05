9/5 WWE Talking Smack Recap: Cesaro, Nakamura, Alexa Bliss, Jey Uso On Family vs Family At ‘Clash Of Champions’

WWE Talking Smack Recap

September 5, 2020

Kayla Braxton is joined by her co-host… the returning Xavier Woods! They run down his numerous accolades and trash The Miz for being obnoxious over the past few weeks.

Storyline Medical Updates: Big E and Sasha Banks were both taken to “local medical facilities” during Smackdown last night. No further updates.

Woods said Bayley and Sasha Banks have been looking out for themselves since day one. He thought “The Boss” would have been the one to turn, but isn’t convinced they won’t be a tag team again 6 months from now.

Smackdown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura stop by for an interview. Woods isn’t thrilled they beat The New Day to win the titles, but puts them over anyways. Cesaro: “Immigrants. We get the job done.”

Cesaro doesn’t know why he hasn’t had a world title opportunity. “There are some things in this industry that are completely out of your hands.” He dismisses people who say Big E needs to be serious, or this and that, because people told him he needed to yodel, and are constantly telling him what moves he can and cannot do. For every move they take away, find three more new moves you can do.

Nakamura says he respects Cesaro, and everyone on the roster – even Woods, who has the ability to wrestle as a great singles wrestler. There’s a lot of great competition. Nak’s favorite thing about Cesaro is that he’s extremely into the details, and has learned so much from working with him. They share a lot of things as foreigners forced into a different culture, who are also veterans and have a lot of world experience.

Cesaro intentionally took FOREVER to leave, knowing production was in their ears to get to the next segment. Hilarious. Poor Kayla.

Alexa Bliss is up next. She basically just sat down, said hello, told everyone she was completely “fine” and then left as soon as The Fiend was mentioned. Super creepy.

The final guest on Talking Smack this week is… Jey Uso!

Jey shows up with silly string and sprays it all over Woods, just because he’s happy to see his old friend again. He’s very emotional about his comeback, winning the big Fatal 4-Way and now being in a Universal title match against his cousin at Clash of Champions.

Woods talks about the Usos growing up fighting with each other in the backyard, and Reigns being there from the very start. He asks what it’s like to get this match after being a tag team star his entire career in WWE. Jey gets very emotional and says his brother and sister have been sidelined for awhile, Roman’s been out, he’s been out, and he’s just genuinely happy to be back with his family.

“I love Paul Heyman. He goes way back with my family.” Jey says Paul has always been around and known his family for decades. He’s not stupid enough to trust him though. “Real talk though, I’m gonna keep my eye on that dude.”

Jey on the idea of becoming a world champion: “I can’t even wrap that around my head. I ain’t never thought about the big title. I ain’t never thought about the IC title. US title. It was always about chasing [the New Day]trying to beat your record. I love the New Day. It was always eyes on the tag team prize.” … “He’s about to whoop my ass in the front yard again.”

To end the show, they bring out a cake and sing happy birthday to Xavier Woods!