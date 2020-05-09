9 Matches Announced For Next Week’s Super-Stacked Episode Of AEW DARK

All Elite Wrestling has announced that next Tuesday’s episode of AEW DARK will be the biggest in the show’s history. NINE matches have been confirmed, including the return of some notable names such as Rey Fenix, Kris Statlander, Jurassic Express and Private Party.

This Tuesday on #AEWDark on our YouTube channel at 7e/6c – To say it's a stacked card would be an understatement.

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 9, 2020