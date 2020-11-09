9 Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW DARK

All Elite Wrestling has announced nine matches for the November 10 edition of AEW DARK. The show streams on the company’s official YouTube channel every Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
This week’s show will immediately follow a special presentation from the brand new AEW Games group, expected to be the announcement of the two upcoming AEW video games.
— Alan “5” Angels vs. Fuego Del Sol
— The Acclaimed vs. Louie Valle & Justin Blax
— Dreamgirl Ellie & Jennacide vs. Ivelisse & Diamante
— Dani Jordyn vs. Leva Bates
— Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. Jurassic Express
— Lucha Bros. vs. Ashton Starr & David Ali
— TH2 vs. Adam Priest & Shawn Dean
— TNT vs. Chaos Project
— Top Flight vs. Baron Black & Frankie Thomas
