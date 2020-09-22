ProWrestling.com

9 Title Matches Confirmed For WWE Clash Of Champions, Updated PPV Card

By onWWE

Three more title matches were announced for WWE Clash of Champions tonight on Monday Night Raw, likely rounding out the final card for this Sunday’s pay-per-view.

As previously reported, Zelina Vega will battle Asuka for the Raw Women’s title. We also know that Andrade and Angela Garza will get another shot at the Street Profits for the Raw Tag Team titles, and Apollo Crews will get his rematch with Bobby Lashley for the United States title.

WWE Clash of Champions
September 27, 2020

Ambulance Match for the WWE Title
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton

Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso

Raw Women’s Title Match
Asuka (c) vs. Zelina Vega

Smackdown Women’s Title Match
Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross

WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match
Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. The Riott Squad

Raw Tag Team Title Match
Street Profits (c) vs. Angel Garza & Andrade

Smackdown Tag Team Title Match
Cesaro (c) & Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Lucha House Party

United States Title Match
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Apollo Crews

Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Title
Jeff Hardy (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn