9 Title Matches Confirmed For WWE Clash Of Champions, Updated PPV Card

Three more title matches were announced for WWE Clash of Champions tonight on Monday Night Raw, likely rounding out the final card for this Sunday’s pay-per-view.
As previously reported, Zelina Vega will battle Asuka for the Raw Women’s title. We also know that Andrade and Angela Garza will get another shot at the Street Profits for the Raw Tag Team titles, and Apollo Crews will get his rematch with Bobby Lashley for the United States title.
WWE Clash of Champions
September 27, 2020
Ambulance Match for the WWE Title
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton
Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso
Raw Women’s Title Match
Asuka (c) vs. Zelina Vega
Smackdown Women’s Title Match
Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross
WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match
Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. The Riott Squad
Raw Tag Team Title Match
Street Profits (c) vs. Angel Garza & Andrade
Smackdown Tag Team Title Match
Cesaro (c) & Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Lucha House Party
United States Title Match
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Apollo Crews
Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Title
Jeff Hardy (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn