A-Kid Wins The First-Ever WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup

The finals of the first-ever WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup took place this week, and it was A-Kid who came out on top, winning the tournament.

The eight-man tournament has been taking place over the past couple of months since WWE NXT UK returned and it boiled down to A-Kid and Trent Seven who put on a fantastic bout in the finals.

In the end, A-Kid came out on top after a no time limit sudden death round after the original six rounds were over, creating the biggest victory of A-Kid’s WWE career to date. A-Kid had previously defeated Flash Morgan Webster and Noam Dar on the road to the final.

https://twitter.com/NXTUK/status/1332067157769850886?s=20

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gqYtCAycEUQ