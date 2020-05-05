A Look Inside WWE HQ Before Superstars Destroy It At Money In The Bank

The above clip ran last night during Monday Night Raw, and takes a tour through the WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT before the building is potentially destroyed this Sunday at Money in the Bank.

For the first time in history, both male and female Superstars will brawl from the ground floor of the building all the way to the roof, where the coveted Money in the Bank briefcases will be suspended from a rig. The video shows off some of the locations inside WWE HQ that the competitors might wreak havoc.