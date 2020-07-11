A “Night Of Grudge Matches” Announced For Monday Night Raw Go-Home Show

WWE has announced “a night of grudge matches” for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, which will be the final go-home show heading into The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

The “Monday Night Messiah” Seth Rollins will renew an old rivalry with WrestleMania opponent Kevin Owens, while the Viking Raiders battle Andrade and Angel Garza in a tag team elimination match.

Also announced for the show, “The Viper” Randy Orton will have a singles match against 24/7 Champion R-Truth, and finally, as previously announced, Bayley and Sasha Banks will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Raw Women’s Champion Asuka and Kairi Sane.